Pakistani authorities raid restaurant owned by a relative of a Pakistani-origin terrorist responsible for carrying out the deadly terror attack in London that killed seven people
ISLAMABAD/LONDON,June7: Pakistani authorities raided a restaurant owned by a relative of a Pakistani-origin terrorist responsible for carrying out the deadly terror attack in London that killed seven people, according to a media report.
Khuram Butt, 27, along with two other terrorists plowed a van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge and then started stabbing revellers in nearby Borough market last Saturday, killing seven people.
The officers – believed to be from Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence agency (ISI)- were seen outside the premises thought to belong to Nasir Butt, a well-known businessman in the area, it said.
“Our British counterparts told us they don’t think he was radicalised here, and we think it is probably more likely that he was trained in Syria. But we are searching the homes of any relatives connected to him and we are tracing all telephone calls made by family members,” the official said.
Jhelum lies in a part of Pakistan where many members of the British-Pakistani community originally hail from. The nearby city of Mirpur, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is known as “Little England” due to its large British Pakistani community.
Meanwhile, the brother of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi has been released by the UK police. Ismail Abedi, 23, was arrested in Chorlton on May 23, a day after the terror attack on Manchester Arena which killed 22 people, including seven children.
Ten men remain in custody for questioning, while a total of eight people have now been released without charge, Greater Manchester Police said.
Salman Abedi, 22, whose family are believed to be of Libyan origin, died after detonating an improvised explosive device as people began leaving a show by US singer Ariana Grande.
His father, Ramadan Abedi, was arrested in Tripoli on May 24, along with Salman’s brother Hashim, who Libyan security forces said was “aware of all the details” of the attack.