Pakistani authorities raid restaurant owned by a relative of a Pakistani-origin terrorist responsible for carrying out the deadly terror attack in London that killed seven people

ISLAMABAD/LONDON,June7: Pakistani authorities raided a restaurant owned by a relative of a Pakistani-origin terrorist responsible for carrying out the deadly terror attack in London that killed seven people, according to a media report.

Khuram Butt, 27, along with two other terrorists plowed a van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge and then started stabbing revellers in nearby Borough market last Saturday, killing seven people.

The UK police yesterday identified two of the attackers- Pakistani-origin Butt and Moroccan-Libyan Rachid Redouane. This morning, dozens of plain clothes officers in Pakistan searched a restaurant of one of Butt’s relatives in the city of Jhelum, 60 miles south east of Islamabad, The Telegraph reported. The officers – believed to be from Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence agency (ISI)- were seen outside the premises thought to belong to Nasir Butt, a well-known businessman in the area, it said.

One official at the scene said that the British officials had said that they suspected Butt had been radicalised in the UK rather than in Pakistan, but that they were carrying out searches of relatives’ houses as a precaution. “Our British counterparts told us they don’t think he was radicalised here, and we think it is probably more likely that he was trained in Syria. But we are searching the homes of any relatives connected to him and we are tracing all telephone calls made by family members,” the official said.