Gandhi Nagar, Oct 05: A Pakistani boat has been seized in the Kutch area of Gujarat by BSF, suspects detained.

This is the third Pakistani boat that has been seized since the surgical strikes on the morning of September 29.

Yesterday, amid heightened vigil, an empty Pakistani boat was seized by the Border Security Force troops from River Ravi in Punjabs Pathankot sector.

We have captured a Pakistani boat which had washed away to this side in River Ravi along the International Border in Pathankot sector, a senior BSF officer said.

He said it was an empty boat.

The boat was probably washed away due to rising water level in River Ravi in Pathankot sector, he said.

The seizure comes at a time when there is heightened vigil due to increasing tension between India and Pakistan.

The seizure comes two days after a Pakistani boat with nine crew members was apprehended off the Gujarat coast by the Indian Coast Guard on October 2.

Coast Guard Ship Samudra Pavak apprehended the Pakistani boat having nine crew members off Gujarat coast during patrolling.

There were alerts then that two other suspicious Pakistani boats are moving towards either Gujarat or Maharashtra from the Karachi port.

Coast Guard Ship Samudra Pavak apprehended the Pakistani boat having nine crew members on board at around 10.15 am today (Sunday) off Gujarat coast during patrolling, the defence minister had said in a statement.

Preliminary information indicated the people on board were Pakistani fishermen.

However, the boat and the crew members are being escorted to Porbandar for further investigation, the release said.