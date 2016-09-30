Pakistani cinemas stop screening Indian films

Lahore, Sep 30: Karachi’s Nueplex and Atrium cinemas have ceased the screening of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer, Pink, the Pakistani paper, Dawn reports.

Karachi’s Nueplex Cinemas followed suit; the management conveyed this to its patrons in a post on the social networking site late last night:

“In Solidarity with Pakistan Army and our film actors, Super Cinemas being one of the largest Cinema operators in Pakistan hereby announce boycotting exhibition of Indian films at all our Cinemas with immediate effect for an indefinite period. We expect other cinemas to follow the suit.

We urge all concerned to ban Indian content on all Pakistan TV Channels / Cable TV as well. It must also be ensured that sale of Indian Film DVDs / CDs is also stopped at outlets in Pakistan. This protest will continue till Pak-India situation normalizes and Indian Govt offers a level playing field for Pakistani films and complete protection to Pakistani artists.

Pakistan First

Pakistan Zindabad.”

The cinema is currently running Pakistani films and Hollywood releases, Sully, Storks and The Magnificent Seven.

The screening of Bollywood film, the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink, has been stopped.

While Atrium cinemas has yet to make a public announcement, its website reveals that the cinema’s management has also decided against the screening of Indian films.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) banned Pakistani actors, singers and technicians from working in India till “normalcy” returns.