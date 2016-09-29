Pakistani dad teaches little girl to fire AK47 and threaten PM Narendra Modi

September 29, 2016

New Delhi,Sept29:A shocking video of a young Pakistani girl child being taught to fire an AK-47 by her father while warning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India has gone viral on social media

This video has gone massively viral on social media platforms.

The video of a Pakistani father teaching his young daughter to shoot an AK-47 automatic gun while threatening India and Prime Minister is disturbing and will leave most people disheartened.

The video shows a Pakistani dad teaching his little girl how to fire an AK- 47. While the girl’s voice is not clear in the video, the words ‘Modi’ and ‘India’ can be understood.

In the video, the little girl can been seen allegedly threatening PM Narendra Modi. Obviously, she is a small girl, hence it can easily be understood that she has been taught to threaten PM Modi.

 The video has taken internet by storm. People on internet are slamming her the man in the video for such a shameful act.

