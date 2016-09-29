Pakistani dad teaches little girl to fire AK47 and threaten PM Narendra Modi
New Delhi,Sept29:A shocking video of a young Pakistani girl child being taught to fire an AK-47 by her father while warning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India has gone viral on social media
A message from this little girl for #India .
But my message to her father is “please give her pen, not gun”. We need education, not wars pic.twitter.com/ff3SoLGSFj
— Javed Aziz Khan (@JavedAzizKhan) September 23, 2016