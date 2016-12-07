Pakistani father kills family of 5 children and commits suicide

CHINIOT,Dec7: A man strangled his five children and later committed suicide in Dalailwala village in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased man’s father, Lance Naik Muhammad Hussain, 35, was married to Nadia and had five children with her.

They had quarrelled a month ago after which Nadia left his house.

Hussain returned from army duty and tried to reconcile with his wife, but they could not settle their differences and got divorced.

Hussain had kept the custody of the children and late on Monday night, he strangled and killed Iqra, 10, Waqas, 8, Shahzad, 6, Subhan, 5, and Noman, 3. He then hanged himself from the ceiling fan and ended his life.

Muhammadwala police registered a case under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code against Hussain. The bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy.