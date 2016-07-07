Pakistani hackers attack Noida management institute’s website

Noida, July 7  The website of a prominent management institute (IMS) in Noida was attacked by Pakistani hackers, officials said on Thursday.

The website of the School of Law, Design and Innovation Academy of the Institute of Management Studies (IMS) was hacked and along with a Pakistani flag another flag resembling a Chinese flag was posted on the website, the officials said.

Probe has so far revealed that the site was hacked on Monday night and the hackers also posted a message – “hacked by Pakistani hackers Mister ji”.

The hackers also posted many sacrilegious and obscene comments on India, the officials added.

The site has been put offline.

Circle Official Arvind Yadav informed that an FIR was lodged and the cyber cell was investigating the case.

