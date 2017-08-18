Pakistani immigrant marine recruit Raheel Siddiqui’s suspicious death, deemed suicide at boot camp in N.Carolina

N.CarolinaL,August18:ess than two weeks later, Raheel Siddiqui, 20, was dead. Authorities on Parris Island say the son of Pakistani immigrants leaped over a third-story barracks railing, killing himself. But allegations soon arose that he’d been hit and hazed by a drill instructor, and was slapped, perhaps repeatedly, just before his death. Despite that, a South Carolina coroner deemed it a suicide — an act his family insists that Raheel, as a faithful Muslim and a doting son, was morally and constitutionally incapable of making.

Whatever sent him over that railing, they say, it wasn’t to kill himself.

The family of Marine recruit Raheel Siddiqui speaks out after Siddiqui’s death on Parris Island, N.C., during training. The cause of his death was deemed suicide, but the family and Rep. Debbie Dingell disagree.Kimberly P. MItchell, Detroit Free Press

“My son is never doing suicide,” said Ghazala, who moved to the U.S. in the 1990s. “He knows (his) mom no live without (him), not one minute, one day. … I lost everything.”

Seventeen months after Siddiqui’s death on March 18, 2016, the circumstances of what happened remain murky — and may never be fully addressed by the Marines, the Free Press has learned.

In a ruling the Marines have refused to release a record of a military judge has ordered the manner of Siddiqui’s death not be discussed at the October court-martial of his drill instructor, Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix, who is charged with cruelty and maltreatment and not the potentially more serious assault charge an earlier investigation recommended and the Siddiqui family wanted.

The court ruled that discussing the circumstances of Raheel’s death could prejudice a jury against Felix, even though that earlier investigation said his acts were “likely the impetus” for Raheel leaping over the stairwell.

In fact, the only mention of Siddiqui’s death being allowed at trial is limited to an allegation of obstruction against Felix, not culpability for Siddiqui’s death. Officials with the Marines’ Training and Education Command (TECOM) overseeing the case have so far declined to elaborate on the judge’s order or the charges other than to say prosecutors believe they “most accurately address the alleged misconduct.”

For Siddiqui’s family, the silence has been deafening.

Speaking to the Free Press in one of the few interviews they’ve granted, the family and their lawyer, Shiraz Khan, say they are largely being kept in the dark. The Marines at first publicly mourned Raheel’s death and soon issued reports that discussed potential charges and military code violations against more than a half-dozen people in connection with his death, but developments have slowed to a crawl, the family says.

These are the questions that hound the family

Why did Raheel, when his body was returned to Michigan, look like something had been wrapped around his neck? Why did it take more than an hour to get him to a hospital? Why, if he had threatened suicide some days before — a threat the Marines determined wasn’t genuine as he quickly recanted and said he only made it because he didn’t want to be hit anymore — wasn’t more done to protect him?