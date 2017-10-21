 Pakistani journalist Zeenat Shahzadi allegedly kidnapped since two years, rescued

Lahore, October 21: Its been 2 years now, a Pakistani journalist who has allegedly kidnapped while pursuing the case of an Indian engineer who jailed in Peshawar on espionage charges has now been rescued.

According to reports says Zeenat Shahzadi, a 26-year-old reporter of Daily Nai Khaber and Metro News TV channel, was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified men while she was on her way to work in an auto rickshaw from her home in a populated locality of Lahore on August 19, 2015.

Alman Latif, Shahzadi’s brother describe the incident to media with the agony that Helping an Indian prisoner Hamid Ansari has cost us dearly we have given so much of losses, His sister is missing and my younger brother Saddam hanged himself after losing hope to get reunited with her.”

My sister has not committed any crime in helping an Indian national.

The case described that Hamid Ansari, lives in Mumbai was arrested for illegally entering Pakistan from Afghanistan reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online.

Also, he was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment by a military court on charges of illegally entering Pakistan and ‘spying’.

He is still in jail.

Reports say Two years ago, his younger brother Shahzadi had filed an application with the Supreme Court’s Human Rights Cell on behalf of Fauzia Ansari, the Hamid Ansari, the mother who had gone missing in Pakistan in November 2012.

The security agencies in Pakistan to admit that Ansari was in their custody.

(Retd) Justice Javed Iqbal stated that the journalist was rescued from an area along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Thursday night. he also added that “Non-state actors and anti-state agencies had abducted her and she has been rescued from their custody,

He also points out that the tribals from Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces have played a key role in her recovery.

Human rights activist Beena Sarwar stated to media that Journalist Shahzadi today has been reunited with her family in Lahore and we are happy for her safe recovery. I am thrilled that she is home safe,”

Meanwhile, Zeenat Shahzadi received threats from unknown persons who asked her not to pursue the case anymore

we all asked her not to put her life at risk but she said she wanted to help Ansari out of humanity.When she spoke to Ansari’s mother she literally cried along with her and vowed to help

IA Rehman, secretary general Human Rights Commission have fight for the release of Ansari, saying since he has served his sentence, he is free now.