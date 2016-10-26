Pakistani man to be hanged for killing 12 year old daughter for not making round rotis
LAHORE ,Oct26: A Pakistani man has been handed down the death penalty by a court here for killing his 12-year-old daughter last year because she did not make ‘gol roti’.
An additional district and sessions judge gave the death penalty to Khalid Mehmood, who murdered his daughter and then dumped the body outside a hospital here.
Later, the Shadbagh police learnt the girl found dead outside Mayo Hospital was actually killed by her father for not making ‘gol roti’ (round bread), the Express Tribune reported.
After hearing all arguments and examining evidence, the sessions judge announced the decision to award the death penalty to Khalid, who was also fined Rs 5,00,000.
“Khalid and his son kept shedding crocodile tears to hoodwink the police but the mother took off the lid on how brutally they beat the 12-year-old to death,” a senior police official had said at the time of their arrest, according to Dawn News.