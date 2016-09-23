Pakistani national nabbed by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Pargwal sector

Srinagar, September 23: A Pakistani national was on Thursday nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Pargwal sector of the district, reports deccanchronicle.com.

BSF troops during patrolling captured a Pakistani national who had infiltrated into this side of the IB at around 5 AM, a BSF officer said.

A mobile phone and a sim card were recovered from him, the officer said, adding, he is being questioned.

The arrested person has been identified as Abdul Qayoom of Sialkote sector, he said.