Pakistani nationals condemn ceasefire violations, urges India-Pakistan unity

Poonch/Jammu and Kashmir, June 13: In the wake of the recent ceasefire violations witnessed along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistani nationals while condemning the same, have said they would like to see more unity between India and Pakistan.

“This is the holy month of Ramadan. The two countries should end the firing and unite. It is very important to restore unity and peace between the two countries,” Zehra Parveen, a resident of Pakistan’s Islamabad who was in India to meet her kin, told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Nabeel Ahmed, another resident of Islamabad said the relentless firing is causing an irreparable loss of lives on both sides of the LoC, and therefore, the two governments must come to a consensus and end the indiscriminate firing.

“India and Pakistan should end firing. Our brothers on both sides are being killed. This should end. Even civilians are being affected by this. We request the two countries to restore brotherhood among one another,” he said.

In the latest in line of cross-border tension, the Pakistan Army on Saturday initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district along the LoC.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively to the unprovoked ceasefire violation. Pakistan initiated the initiated indiscriminate firing at around 8: 30 pm.

Earlier, the Indian Army announced that as of now, 13 armed intruders had been killed in the past 96 hours, as relentless operations are underway to thwart Pakistan’s attempts to upsurge terror in Kashmir. (ANI)