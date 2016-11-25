Pakistani stage actress Kismat Baig shot dead in Lahore

Islamabad, Nov 25: A theatre actress has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Kismat Baig was returning to her house after performing at a stage play when gunmen riding a car and a motorcycle intercepted her and opened fire at her on Thursday evening, police said.

She was shot eleven times in her legs, stomach and hands. Baig and her driver were rushed to the Services Hospital where she died because of profuse bleeding, police said. Her driver’s condition is reported to be stable.

Police suspect that her ‘estranged lover’ may be behind her murder.

Investigating Officer Asghar Husain told reporters that it was a target killing.

“The attackers were waiting outside the theater and when she left for home they chased her,” he said. “Kismat now you will not be able to dance,” one of the gunmen said after spraying bullets on her legs, according to her driver.