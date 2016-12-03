Pakistan’s Aziz to arrive Saturday, earlier than scheduled

Islamabad, Dec 3 (IANS) In a last-minute change in schedule, Pakistan’s de facto foreign policy chief Sartaj Aziz will leave for Amritsar on Saturday evening, instead of Sunday, an official said here, citing uncertain weather as the reason.

He is visiting India for the global ‘Heart of Asia’ conference on Afghanistan.

“He (Aziz) is travelling by a special flight today evening (Saturday),” Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria told IANS.

Zakaria also said Aziz may attend the dinner hosted by the Punjab government in Amritsar, which is managing the global event.

Earlier, the Pakistan top diplomat was scheduled to reach Amritsar on Sunday for the conference and was supposed to return home the same day.

–IANS

ahm/sar/sac