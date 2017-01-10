Pakistan’s Babur 3 cruise missile launch video reportedly fake

Islamabad,Jan 10:Hours after Pakistan proudly announced the launch of the nuclear-capable Babur-3 cruise missile, reports today suggested that Islamabad may have faked the launch video.

Experts, including a satellite imagery analyst based in Pathankot, have put out technical evidence to suggest that Pakistan has faked the missile video and used computer graphics to depict much of the weapon’s flight.

The analyst, in a series of tweets, claimed that Pakistan insidiously used a computer generated image of a missile over the background to show that Babur-3 was successful.

Colonel (retired) Vinayak Bhat, an imagery expert, has told India Today TV that the video of the launch released by the Pakistan Army appears to be computer-generated. He also said the colour of the missile changes from white to orange in the video released by Pakistan. Even the speed of the missile is impossibly high, he said.

ABOUT BABUR-3

The nuclear-capable Babur-3 missile, which has a range of 450 km (280 miles) was fired from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean.

India successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable, submarine-launched missile in 2008 and tested a submarine-launched cruise missile in 2013.

The Pakistani military said the Babur-3 missile was “capable of delivering various types of payloads and will provide Pakistan with a Credible Second Strike Capability, augmenting deterrence”.

An army spokesman later confirmed the language meant the missile was equipped to carry nuclear warheads.

The Babur-3 is a sea-based variant of the ground-launched Babur-2 missile, which was tested in December. The military said the missile had features such as “underwater controlled propulsion and advanced guidance and navigation”.

Last year, Pakistan said it was “seriously concerned” by India’s test of anti-ballistic missiles which media reports said could intercept incoming nuclear weapons. According to media reports, on May 15 India tested a locally designed Anti-Ballistic Missile system which could in theory intercept a nuclear-carrying ballistic missile.