Pakistan’s giant Arbab Khizer Hayat, intends to become a WWE wrestler

Islamabad ,Jan 14: Pakistan have their own Hulk by the name of Arbab Khizer Hayat, who weighs 436 kgs (960 pounds), and his latest ambition is to become a wrestler and enter World Wrestling Entertainment.

Speaking on the prospects of joining WWE, Hayat was quoted saying by DailyMail, “My immediate goal is to enter World Wresting Entertainment (WWE) competitions. I am looking to meet weight targets and I am consulting doctors to keep nutrition going.”

Hayat is already considered a star and indeed the world’s strongest man across Pakistan.

Hundreds of locals turn up at Hayat’s home every day so that they can click selfies with the gentle giant.

‘I get a lot of love and admiration from the people here. But I don’t want to stop here. I want to become a world star,’ he says.

‘There isn’t much scope to do strongman or weightlifting events in Pakistan.. But I hope that changes soon.’

Other wrestlers of the stature of Hayat, including Andre the Giant, the Big Show and Great Khali have already been successful in WWE and Vince McMohan might seriously consider giving the Pakistani Hulk an opportunity to shine which in turn helps the wrestling entertainment company increase their fan base in Asia too.

Hayat’s usual one day diet consists of 36 eggs, 7 pounds of meat and 5 litres of milk. He stands feet 3 inches tall and barely has any health issues despite being so overweight.