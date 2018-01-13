Pakistan’s historic loss: dismissed for a record low of 74 against NZ

| By : Web Desk

New Zealand, January 13: Pakistan was dismissed for 74 runs in the last match of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, handing over the series 3-0 to the Kiwis. Pakistan’s score was reduced to a record low of 74 when the New Zealand bowler fast bowler, Tent Boult send torrents of deadly spells their way. Incidentally, Tent Boult bagged the man of the match award for delivering an impressive performance of 5-17. Ferguson and Munro took care of the rest by taking 2 wickets each.

Pakistan batsmen struggled to find a ground before crumbling to the total of 74. Pakistan was only able to score just nine runs in the first ten overs for the loss of three wickets. The New Zealand bowlers managed to deliver 67 dot balls in the first 13 overs as wickets continued to tumble.

NEW Zealand sealed the last match of the series by scoring 257; clinching a 183-run victory and a 3-0 series lead.

Score

New Zealand 257 in 50 overs (Kane Williamson 73, Ross Taylor 52; Rumaan Raees 3/51)

Pakistan 74 in 27.2 overs (Trent Boult 5-17).