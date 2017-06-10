Pakistan’s ISI plans to launch major terror attack in India within 15 days

New Delhi, June 10: According to an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report, to the Central Governmant, ISI is planning to carry out major terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab. Four terrorists have already infiltrated into India from the Punjab border, says the report. Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is Pakistan’s spy agency, which plans and excecutes terrorist attacks in India.

In the report, it says that that the proposed ISI attack may take place within the next 15 days in Kathua near Jammu and Gurdaspur and Pathankot in Punjab.

“The ISI is planning a major terrorist attack in Kathua, Gurdaspur and Pathankot. In this regard, four terrorists have already infiltrated into Punjab through Bamtal sector a few days ago,” says the undated IB note shared with governments in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab earlier this week.

The IB says that the “terrorists” were now waiting for arms and ammunition to be supplied from Pakistan and a drug peddler was being used as a courier.

“They (the terrorists) are waiting for the supply of arms and ammunition to be provided by the ISI. The ISI has also hired a drug courier to hand over the consignment of arms and ammunition to these terrorists within next 15 days,” says the IB note, asking the governments and security agencies to take “necessary preventive and precautionary measures as deemed fit”.

Pathankot had before been the focal point of a noteworthy dread strike by four Pakistani fear mongers who traversed from Pakistan and propelled an about three-day bomb and firearm assault on an Indian Air Force base in the bordertown.

Seven security staff were executed in January 2, 2016, ambush that separated arranged talks amongst India and Pakistan.

India pointed the finger at Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammed, an ISI-bolstered fear gathering, for the Pathankot assault.