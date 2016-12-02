Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami invites ex-army chief Raheel Sharif to join party

December 2, 2016 | By :
Ex-Pak Army Chief Raheel Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia to lead military alliance.

Lahore, Dec 02: The parliamentary leader of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in the Punjab Assembly, Dr. Waseem Akhtar, has invited former army chief General Raheel Sharif to join his party.

According to an Express Tribune report, Dr.Akhtar asked the former army chief to help JI to change the face of politics the same way he (Sharif) altered the fate of the nation through a military operation against terrorism.

Reacting to the statement, Punjab province minister Nadeem Kamran said, “Such an offer is against the system of the JI as its workers and leaders come up from the grass-roots level. “What sort of position would be given to Raheel Sharif if he joins them (JI)?”

Sensing the nature of the issue, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Iqbal stopped both members from arguing on the matter further.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan- arrested for leaking classified information
UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Pakistani lord’s ‘black day’ campaign causes ruckus outside Indian High Commission
Two polio vaccinators shot dead in Pakistan
Top