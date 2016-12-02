Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami invites ex-army chief Raheel Sharif to join party

Lahore, Dec 02: The parliamentary leader of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in the Punjab Assembly, Dr. Waseem Akhtar, has invited former army chief General Raheel Sharif to join his party.

According to an Express Tribune report, Dr.Akhtar asked the former army chief to help JI to change the face of politics the same way he (Sharif) altered the fate of the nation through a military operation against terrorism.

Reacting to the statement, Punjab province minister Nadeem Kamran said, “Such an offer is against the system of the JI as its workers and leaders come up from the grass-roots level. “What sort of position would be given to Raheel Sharif if he joins them (JI)?”

Sensing the nature of the issue, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Iqbal stopped both members from arguing on the matter further.