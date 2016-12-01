Pakistan’s new army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa vows to continue anti-terror war

Pakistan's new army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) receives the change of command baton from the outgoing Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif (R) during the change of command ceremony in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Pakistan's new army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa assumed the office at a ceremony held in the country's garrison city of Rawalpindi on Tuesday. (Xinhua/ISPR/IANS)

Islamabad, December 1: Pakistan’s new Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the war against terrorism will continue with a view to eliminate terrorism from the country, the media reported on Thursday.

Bajwa made the remark on Wednesday, a day after taking command of the Pakistan Army, replacing Raheel Sharif, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We will continue to move ahead of the gains already made so far,” the army chief said during his first visit to field formations.

Bajwa visited the North Waziristan tribal region where security forces have conducted a major offensive against the Pakistani Taliban and foreign militants.

A local formation commander briefed Bajwa on the security situation in the region and resettlement phase of the displaced persons as a result of the militancy.

The tribal region was under the influence of the armed groups but the security forces cleared the area with an operation launched in June 2014.

Paying tribute to tribes and security forces, the general vowed that no terrorists of any hue would ever be allowed to come back.

He emphasized that the defense and security of Pakistan against external and internal threats would remain his ultimate objective as the chief of army staff. IANS

