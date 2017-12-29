Pakistan's NSA calls on Sharif, discuss security, terrorism.

Islamabad/Pakistan, Dec 29: Pakistan’s National Security Advisor retired Lieutenant General Nasser Khan Janjua has called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting, which lasted for five hours, was held at Sharif’s Jati Umra residence in Raiwind.

The two leaders discussed matters pertaining to national security, relations with neighbouring countries and terrorism, reported the Dawn.

“There is a dire need to improve ties with the neighbouring countries. Peace is inevitable in Afghanistan for peace in the region,” a PML-N leader quoted Mr Sharif as saying during the meeting.

Underscoring that, “War is no solution to any problem,” Sharif also stated that he always talked about friendly relations with Pakistan’s neighbours because without them problems which are being faced by the region’s people could not be solved.

The meet between NSA Janjua and former premier is the first after the latter’s disqualification in the Panama Papers case in July.

In response to a question about Sharif’s ‘strained’ relations with the military establishment, Climate Change Minister and PML-N information secretary Mushahidullah Khan told Dawn, “The security adviser does not need anybody’s permission to brief the PML-N chief on security issues as he is a civilian member of the cabinet.”

Meanwhile, the chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, Shahbaz Sharif, has left for Saudi Arabia to hold ‘important’ meetings in the kingdom.(ANI)