Pakistan’s official website hacked: Hackers post Indian national anthem

Islamabad/Pakistan, August 3: In a major set back to Pakistan government, the official website of the country was found to be hacked by some anonymous users on Thursday around 2.45 pm. According to media reports, the hackers had posted the full text of the national anthem of India along with greetings for the Indian Independence Day, on its homepage. The website was disabled for a while and was restored in a short time.

This, not the first instance in which the official website of the Pakistani government www.pakistan.gov.pk being hacked. A couple of months before, 30 Pakistan Government websites, websites of four premier educational institutions, Aligarh Muslim University, IIT-Delhi and IIT-BHU were also hacked, avenging the declaration of the death sentence to Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, by Pakistan over alleged charges of spying.