Pakistan’s official website hacked: Hackers post Indian national anthem

August 3, 2017 | By :
Pakistan official website hacked: hackers post Indian national anthem

Islamabad/Pakistan, August 3: In a major set back to Pakistan government, the official website of the country was found to be hacked by some anonymous users on Thursday around 2.45 pm. According to media reports, the hackers had posted the full text of the national anthem of India along with greetings for the Indian Independence Day, on its homepage. The website was disabled for a while and was restored in a short time.

This, not the first instance in which the official website of the Pakistani government www.pakistan.gov.pk being hacked. A couple of months before, 30 Pakistan Government websites, websites of four premier educational institutions, Aligarh Muslim University, IIT-Delhi and IIT-BHU were also hacked, avenging the declaration of the death sentence to Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, by Pakistan over alleged charges of spying.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Congress corporator Manoj Mhatre attacked in Bhiwandi, shot and hacked to death in video
Delhi man allegedly beat his wife to death, hacked her body to dispose in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area
IIT Madras auxillary websites hacked
Sony’s Twitter account hacked ,Britney Spears dead fake news spread
31-year-old woman hacked to death by stalker in Pune
BJP worker hacked and shot to death near Pune
Top