Pakistan’s terrorism exports exceed their economic goods and services: Congress

New Delhi, September 21: The Congress party on Wednesday said Pakistan’s terrorism exports exceed their economic goods and services.

Lauding the international community for supporting India and condemning Pakistan for being a terror safe haven,Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Sighvi told ANI, “Pakistan is world’s worst terrorist exporting country. There, terrorism exports exceed their exports of economic goods and services. They’ve given themselves a bad name as a country by exporting and encouraging this kind of non sense.”

Another Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said “The army and the internal security and the external security is completely under the dominance of the Pakistan Army. So, it is much better if Mr. (John)Kerry or anybody else put pressure on the Pakistan army,” he added.

The comments came three days after terrorists attacked an army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 18 soldiers and injured 20 others.

Two American lawmakers Republican Ted Poe and Democrat Dana Rohrabacher have moved a bill to designate Pakistan as a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ stating that it is time to stop paying Islamabad for its repeated betrayal.