Palanisami to meet Governor C Vidyasagar Rao

Chennai, Feb 14: The newly-elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party, Edapadi K. Palanisami, is to meet Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao later on Tuesday.

Palanisamy, who has urged Rao to let him form the government, has left the beach resort near here where the legislators supporting him are housed.

Earlier, in a letter to Rao, the AIADMK leader said: “I may be given appointment to submit the list of AIADMK MLAs supporting me as Leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party… I may be invited to form the cabinet.”

Palanisamy is the Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports in Tamil Nadu.

He said the meeting of the AIADMK legislators was held at the Golden Bay Resort near here on Tuesday around 10.45 a.m.

Annexing the resolution electing him as leader of the legislature party, Palanisamy said: “This resolution is in supercession of the earlier resolution dated 05.02.2017.”

On February 5, the legislators elected General Secretary V.K. Sasikala as leader of the AIADMK legislature party.

Palanisamy’s election comes after the Supreme Court restored the earlier conviction of Sasikala and two of her relatives for having assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

–IANS