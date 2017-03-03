Palanisamy’s first cabinet meeting as Chief Minister today

Chennai, Mar. 03: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy, who took oath during last month, would chair his first cabinet meeting at the State Secretariat in Chennai on Friday.

Palanisamy had won the vote of confidence by a margin of 122-11, after the eviction of the DMK members including Stalin. Later the walkout by its allies from the chaotic assembly session had followed a political uncertainty in the state.

Palanisamy is the third chief minister from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), in the last nine months.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo Late J. Jayalalithaa had powered the party to an exceptional successive term in the Tamil Nadu Government during May, 2016 Assembly Polls. After her sudden death, Tamil Nadu’s politics faced a major war of power with her aide, V.K. Sasikala and former chief minister O. Panneerselvam vying for the chief ministerial chair.

K Palanisamy, who was Sasikala’s long term loyalist had eventually ascended to the throne of Chief Minister after she was sentenced to serve four years in jail, in a 19-year-old disproportionate assets case.