Palaniswamy wins trust votes, to continue as TN CM

February 18, 2017 | By :
Chennai, Feb 18: Palaniswamy passes floor-test, got eligibility to continue as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Edappadi  Palaniswami,a loyalist of V K Sasikala wins trust vote, to stay Tamil Nadu chief minister.

122 MLAs in the assembly voted in favour of CM Palaniswami.

Voting on Confidence Motion has resumed in the Tamil Nadu assembly with both factions of the AIADMK. As DMK MLAs forcefully evicted form the House and the Congress staged a walkout, the Edappadi Palaniswami government is all set to win the trust vote.

