Palarivattom flyover develops potholes and undulations within a month
Kochi,Nov7:Motorists are seething in anger as gaping potholes have developed over Palarivattom flyover, less than a month since it was opened to traffic.
The flyover began developing undulations at many places within days of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating it on October 12. The flyover’s expansion joints too became uneven, providing a rickety ride to motorists. The tarred portion gave away at a few spots as days advanced, revealing the structure’s concrete surface.
Undulations to be sorted out
Responding to complaints by restive motorists, a senior RBDCK official said that issues like undulations and the tarred surface giving away at a few places on Palarivattom flyover will be redressed shortly. A senior DMRC official said repair works are under way to ensure a smoother ride over North Overbridge and A.L. Jacob overbridge. “The settlement of embankment led to unevenness of the surface. Taking note of this, we have decided to cover more length of forthcoming bridges using concrete spans, so that there is less reliance on soil to fill the approach portions.”