Palash ,the ailing Bengal tiger in Sanjay Gandhi park succumbs to renal failure

Mumbai,Oct5:Animal keepers and officials alike, lamented the loss of Palash, the famed royal bengal tiger of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), succumbed to renal failure in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The 13 year old was diagnosed with acute renal failure this week and was in a critical condition for over 10 days.

“We were all there when he stopped responding and was declared dead at around 3.15 pm. All of us are aggrieved; he had been with us for 10 years now,” said SGNP Veterinary officer Dr Shailesh Pethe. According to forest officials, Palash was cremated after a post mortem.

The tiger stopped consuming food since Sunday, September 25. It was post the blood tests that the renal failure was detected.

Palash was three years old when he was moved to SGNP from Van Vihar Zoo, Madhya Pradesh in April 2006 and mated with Basanti, fathering two males cubs, Yash and Anand and female cub Laxmi, who are still in the park.