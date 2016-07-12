The palms that raise arms:  The boiling youth blood choose to worship Hindu and Muslim terror gods

Religion plays a key role in India. Irrespective of communities, including Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Buddhists, every religion is focussing on luring the young blood to propagate terrorism in the name of their own beliefs.

Even though we claim to be secular, religion bind the citizens and the interesting part is even the Indian Military is bound after being diversified into many religion and caste-based groups.

The only difference it makes is Indian Army struggles for the security of our homeland while the religion-bound terrorists gather to make their own land.

There is no denying the fact that in the last two to three decades the divide between the two dominant communities in India, Hindus and Muslims, has increased progressively.

The result: the spidery network has reached every nook and cranny of the nation, spanning suburbs, towns and villages.

Padne has turned out to be the hotbed of this new breed of ISIS sympathisers in Kerala, 21 youth who are missing are suspected to join the terror outfit.

What’s more, this group, which has been quietly operating in the State for the last one year under the cover of shadowy religious and social organisations, has managed to bring under fold four Christian converts and one Hindu convert among the 15 highly educated youth who reportedly left for Syria along with two children a month ago.

Islamic terror or Muslim terror is not a localised Indian phenomenon. It is an international issue and today there is hardly any part of the world that is not affected by it, including predominantly Muslim nations.

Moderate voices within Islam are far and few in between and many times even these are silenced with threats and violence.

This approach ensures that the common Muslim does not even harbour any liberal thoughts and continues to remain a mute spectator while the terror groups go about their business unchecked without any meaningful opposition from their community.

Saroj Chadha, an Indian Army retiree, writes that, Islamic terror stems from an interpretation of the Islamic faith as contained in the Holy Koran where anyone other than a Muslim is considered an infidel and it is the duty of every Muslim to either convert an infidel to believe in Islam or to destroy him.

For them the only way of life is as defined in the Sharia laws where clergy’s word is supreme, religion is not to be questioned, women are subjugated and everyone has to follow a way of life as prescribed in the laws derived from Quran and Hadith.

There may have been some logic or reasons in the 7th century when this was propagated by the Prophet but today in the 21st century it is certainly irrelevant and misplaced to say the least.

Religions have to evolve with times to remain relevant but unfortunately Islam has not only been slow to change with changing times but it seems to have fallen back in times in the last few decades.

Regrettably there has been no worthwhile opposition to this phenomenon within the Muslim community, both in India and elsewhere, and this has resulted in an upper hand for the extremists and those who propagate the seventh century Islam today.

For far too long, the enduring response of the Indian establishment to Hindu nationalists has rarely surpassed mild scorn.

Their organised violent eruptions across the country – slaughtering men classifying them as Muslims and Christians, destroying their places of worship, cutting open pregnant wombs – never seemed sufficient enough to the state to cast them as a meaningful threat to India’s national security.

But the leaked confession of a repentant Hindu priest, Swami Aseemanand, confirms what India’s security establishment should have uncovered: a series of blasts between 2006 and 2008 were carried out by Hindu outfits.

The attacks targeted a predominantly Muslim town and places of Muslim worship elsewhere. Their victims were primarily Muslim.

Yet the reflexive reaction of the police was to round up young Muslim men, torture them, extract confessions and declare the cases solved.



‘Embracing Web’

Extremists of all kinds are increasingly using social media to recruit, radicalise and raise funds, and Isis is one of the most adept practitioners of this approach.

The new head of GCHQ, Robert Hannigan, has spoken about how ISIS terrorists in Syria and Iraq have “embraced the web”.

He added that terrorists are now able to hide their identities using encryption tools which were once only available to government agencies.

Isis has proved fluent in YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, internet memes and other social media.

Its posting activity has ramped up during a recent offensive, reaching an all-time high of almost 40,000 tweets in one day as they marched into the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

Twitter has tried to counter Isis, suspending more than 1,000 accounts it suspected of terrorist links.

Amateur videos and images are being uploaded daily by its footsoldiers, which are then globally shared both by ordinary users and mainstream news organisations.

Isis use of hashtags is interesting, as they focus them on group messaging and branding concepts.

Social-media monitor Recorded Future found that Isis had succeeded in creating hype with a total of 700,000 accounts discussing the terrorist group.

Mr Hannigan commented that even the groups grotesque videos of beheadings highlight the sophistication of their use of social media. “This time the ‘production values’ were high and the videos stopped short of showing the actual beheading,” he said.

Al-Qaeda has an Internet presence spanning nearly two decades.

The Taliban has been active on Twitter since May 2011, and has many thousand of followers. Tweeting under the handle @alemarahweb, the Taliban tweets frequently, on some days nearly hourly.

The Czech Military Intelligence Service commented that Al-Qaeda are spreading its ideology among the Muslim community in Europe, mainly through the means of social media.

Al-Qaeda terrorists use the internet to distribute material anonymously or ‘meet in dark spaces’.

Isis has taken a direct approach especially when uploading videos of them attacking towns and firing weapons.

If these well educated, professionals from India are indeed set out to join the Islamic State and other terror outfits, it is an issue the governments, both the central and the state, should immediately look into and curb.

Image for Representational Purpose Only.