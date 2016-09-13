Pamela Anderson’s son thinks she has no style

Los Angeles, Sep 13 : Actress Pamela Anderson’s son thinks she doesn’t have style.

The “Baywatch” star’s 18-year-old son, Dylan, whom she has with ex-husband Tommy Lee, says that he would never raid her wardrobe because he doesn’t like any of the things she wears, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if they ever share clothes, Anderson told Elle magazine: “That is a great question! We probably could.”

Dylan added: “We could, but we don’t. Because you don’t have much style.”

But the 49-year-old, who also has 20-year-old son Brandon with Lee, isn’t too upset by her son’s views as she doesn’t think there’s much they could share anyway.

–IANS

ks/nn/