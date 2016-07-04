Panasonic Eluga Note phablet launched in India at Rs 13,290

New Delhi, July 4 Panasonic India on Monday launched a new phablet Eluga Note in India. The Rs 13,290 Eluga Note comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD IPS (in-plane switching) display with bright and low-power consuming LTPS (Low Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) display.

“We are confident that ELUGA Note will enhance our market share as an emerging smartphones brand and further strengthen our position in the price band of Rs 10,000-15,000,” Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India, told reporters here.

The phablet is powered by 1.3GHz octa-core processor paired up with 3GB RAM and has 32GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 32GB.

It runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 operating system with Panasonic FitHome user interface.

Eluga Note sports a 16MP rear camera with triple LED flash and features a F1.9 aperture for better low light photography and a 6P Lens for ultra-fast auto focus.

The front 5MP camera features voice capture, smile shot and gesture based shot.

The 4G VoLTE enabled phablet is backed by a 3000mAh battery unit.

