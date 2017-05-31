Panasonic India launched a new Eluga I3 Megasmartphone with massive 4,000mAh battery

New Delhi, May 31: Panasonic India on Wednesday launched a new Eluga I3 Megasmartphone that comes with a massive 4,000mAh battery.

Priced at Rs 11,490, the device features 5.5-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and will be available at all Panasonic authorised dealer outlets from Wednesday.

The powerful smartphone with 4,000mAh battery will solve the undying issue of college students and professionals who are always on the go, said Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India, in a statement.

The smartphone comes with 3GB RAM, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 16GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB and allows users access to media files on the go with OTG support feature.

The device sports 13MP auto-focus rear camera, 5MP selfie camera and runs on Android Marshmallow operating system.