Panasonic launches 4G/VoLTE-enabled affordable P77 smartphone

New Delhi, Sep 22: Expanding its 4G smartphone portfolio ahead of the festive season, Panasonic India on Thursday unveiled a unibody smartphone P77 for Rs 6,990 that comes with 4G/VoLTE support.

The device, available in grey and white colour variants, will go on sale in India from September 20 at Panasonic outlets across the country.

“We are pleased to offer new P77 with 4G/VoLTE technology to our Indian customers at an affordable price of Rs 6,990. With this device, we reassure our commitment to offer better design and quality products to our valued customers,” Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

The dual-SIM P77 has a 5-inch HD display and is powered by a 1GHz Quad-core Processor coupled with 1GB of RAM.

It has 8GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card. The device is backed by a 2000mAh battery.

The smartphone runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop and features an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front-facing camera for selfies.

According to Rana, the company is looking to gain more than 200 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year and is expecting Rs 600 crore sales this festive season.