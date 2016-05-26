Panasonic launches ELUGA A2 smartphone with mega battery

New Delhi, May 26: Panasonic India on Thursday unveiled its 4G-enabled mega battery smartphone ELUGA A2 for Rs.9,490 for those who wish to buy a mid-budget smartphone with a long battery life.

The 167 gram smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery, supports voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) and is available in metallic gold and metallic silver colours.

The 5-inch HD IPS display smartphone is equipped with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory with an option to expand it by a further 128GB.

“With ELUGA A2, we aim to deliver maximum experience to our customers with a phone packed with features. Our new smartphone is a 4G VoLTE device with 3GB RAM and 4,000 mAh battery, thus, providing a better solution to consumers who want long operational hours on a 4G VoLTE,” Pankaj Rana, business head (mobility division), Panasonic India, said in a statement.

ELUGA A2 has 1Ghz Quad-core processor, 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front shooter for capturing selfies.

The dual SIM smartphone runs Android 5.1 (lollipop) OS with Panasonic Fit Home user interface (UI) for single hand operation with quick access to the applications.

Panasonic is also offering a protective screen guard as a free accessory worth Rs,399 with the device.