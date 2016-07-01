Panasonic launches full-HD wedding camcorder

Bangalore, July 1 Panasonic on Friday launched a new full-HD professional camcorder specifically designed to shoot events like weddings, parties and conferences.

The new palm-type HC-PV100 camera was unveiled globally by Yosuke Yamane, Head-Imaging Business Group, Panasonic.

“Indian weddings represents the colourful culture of India and deserves to be captured in the most beautiful way. Hence, there was no better place to globally launch our new wedding camera,” Yamane said in a statement.

Especially suited for night-time parties, the new camcorder has a built-in LED video light.

It also makes enhanced and low-light shooting possible with a hand-held type camcorder.

The device is equipped with three manual rings, and 2-Channel XLR audio input terminals enabling connection to everything, including microphones requiring a phantom power supply, and audio equipment with +4 dB output.

The 2-Channel XLR audio input terminals enables the use of professional-specification and high-performance microphones for recording high-quality sound.

It is also loaded with features like two filters, dual SD card slot and 20x zoom.

(IANS)