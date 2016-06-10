Panasonic launches two new T44 and T30 smartphones

New Delhi, June 10 : Panasonic India on Friday launched two new T44 and T30 smartphones in India priced at Rs 4,290 and Rs 3,290 respectively.

“India being a value driven market, the consumers are seeking more productivity, efficiency, entertainment, multitasking and better connectivity and with the introduction of T44 and T30 smartphones, we aim to create a perfect value proposition targeting our consumers in Tier II and Tier III cities,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India, in a statement.

Both smartphones come with 4-inch WVGA display, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 5MP rear camera with LED flash and 2MP front camera.

T44 runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 operating system with Panasonic SAIL user interface, has 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 32GB.

T30 runs on Android Lollipop 5.1 operating system, has 512MB RAM, 4GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 32GB.

T44 and T30 smartphones also come with a free protective screen guard worth Rs 299.

Both smartphones have dual SIM connectivity along with 3G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and FM support. T44 houses 2400mAh battery while T30 packs 1400mAh battery unit.

T44 is available in three colours – rose gold, champagne gold, and electric blue and T30 comes with three metallic colours – metallic silver, metallic gold, and steel grey.