Panasonic launches world’s first 4K recording camera

Panasonic India on Thursday launched LUMIX GH5S — world’s first high-precision cinema 4K recording camera designed specifically for low light scenarios.

LUMIX GH5S, to be available at all Panasonic stores at Rs 184,990, features 5EV luminance detection performance with Low Light auto-focus that aids in higher sensitivity and optimised tuning of the sensor.

“With broadcast and digital mediums evolving at a fast rate globally, there is a huge demand for high-resolution videos that are richer, crisper and deliver exceptional quality under low-light conditions.

The robustly built GH5S caters to such specific demands of professional cinematographers and videographers, alike,” Yosuke Yamane, Director – Imaging Business, Panasonic Corporation, said in a statement.

It is powered with a “LiveView Boost” feature that makes it possible to check the composition even in total darkness by boosting the sensitivity just for “Live view”.

Packed a newly-developed 10.2MP “Digital MOS Sensor” with “Dual Native ISO Technology” and “Venus Engine 10”, the camera reproduces even dark parts of the image, allowing ISO 51200 high sensitivity recording when the use of supplemental lighting may not be possible as well as an extended ISO of up to 204,800.

Vijay Wadhwan, Business Head – System Solution Business, Panasonic India, said LUMIX GH5S will penetrate into the professional videographer market.

“We will be looking at 20 per cent market share in 1.5-3 lakh camera market by 2018-19,” he added.

GH5S also comes with a “Variable Frame Rate Effect” (VFR) which allow users to record slow motions and time lapse videos in 60 FPS and 240 FPS format, alike.

The camera has been composed of a magnesium alloy full die-cast front, rear and top frame which is splash, dust, and freeze-proof down to -10 degrees Celsius.