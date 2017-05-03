Panchayat of Madora village in UP diktat for ban on girls using mobile phones outside their homes

Mathura, May 3 : In a bizarre ‘ tuglaqi’ order, Panchayat of Madora village here in the district of Mathura has decided to impose a ban on girls using mobile phones outside their homes.

The decision was taken by former village Pradhan Mohammed Gaffar yesterday who claimed that mobile phone use was encouraging elopement.

“We are not stopping the girls from using mobile phones.

They can do so in their homes, but not outside,” Gaffar said.

He said that any girl found violating the diktat will be fined Rs 2100.