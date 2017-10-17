Panchkula violence: SIT booked CEO of MSG food products Chhinder Pal Arora

Panchkula/ Haryana, October 17: Chhinder Pal Arora, CEO of MSG food products, was arrested by Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday for his alleged role in the Panchkula violence that broke out in August 25 following the conviction of Dera chief Ram Rahim in a rape case.

Arora, considered to be a close confident of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, currently holds the directorial position of MSG All Trading Private Limited. Along with Baggarh Singh and Rakesh Kumar, it had launched the MSG range of food products in March 2016.

According to Panchkula Commissioner of Police AS Chawla, Arora is arrested on charges of involving in an August 17 meeting at the Dera headquarters in which the conspiracy for inciting violence was hatched. Arora had also participated in the meeting that was chaired by Dera chief’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. “We shall be further probing his role in the violence that erupted after Dera chief was convicted by the CBI court for rape on August 25,” said Chawla.

Arora was the one who handled the affairs of Dera companies. Currently, he holds the director position in MS Tech Communication Private Limited, along with Neelam, Kumar Singh, and Vipassana Chawla. Arora is also one of the directors of MSG Electric Systems Private Limited, along with Neelam, Kumar, Dimple Chaudhary and Sapna.

Teams of Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate investigated Dera headquarters on Tuesday over the allegations of money laundering by Dera companies. IT and ED were earlier directed by Punjab and Haryana HC to make a thorough probe into Dera’s assets and were asked to submit the reports soon.