Pankaj Mishra, a journalist of Rashtriya Sahara newspaper shot by unknown assailants in Bihar’s Arwal, critical

Patna/Bihar, September 7: In another shocking incident of silencing vibrant journalists, Pankaj Mishra, a journalist working for Rashtriya Sahara newspaper shot by 2 bike-borne persons in Bihar’s Arwal. His condition is said to be critical.

Earlier on September 5, Gauri Lankesh, a well-known journalist and editor of Gauri Lankesh Pathrike, was shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru. She was a household name for readers in Karnataka because of her sharp writing and bold views. There have been protests nationwide after Gauri Lankesh was murdered.