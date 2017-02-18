Panneerselvam appeals AIADMK MLAs to vote against Palanisamy

Chennai, Feb. 18: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday appealed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs to vote against party’s general secretary Sasikala’s loyalist Edappadi K. Palanisamy.

“Please vote against the trust vote and safeguard the interests of Amma,” Panneerselvam appealed through media here.

“I reiterate to AIADMK MLAs, please think wisely before casting your vote tomorrow. Don’t buckle under pressure,” he added.

Remembering the late J. Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam urged the MLAs to safeguard former’s interests and not let family rule enter Tamil politics.

“Amma continuously worked to see that family rule doesn’t enter Tamil politics. She worked to achieve this goal till her last breath,” he said.

The newly appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palanisamy will seek the vote of confidence on February 18 i.e. tomorrow.

“Vote of Confidence to be taken on 18th.#TNAssembly,” the AIADMK tweeted yesterday.

Minister K.A. Sengottayan has been appointed as the floor leader of the Tamil Nadu Assembly ahead of Saturday’s floor test.

Sengottayan will monitor and manage the floor test’s proceedings. (ANI)