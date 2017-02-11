Panneerselvam begins signature campaign to convert Poes Garden into Jayalalithaa memorial
Chennai, Feb 11: O. Panneerselvam on Saturday started a signature campaign to convert Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence into a memorial.
On Thursday Panneerselvam said the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa will be converted into a memorial.
Speaking to the media at his residence on Thursday, Panneerselvam said: “Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence will be converted into a memorial.”
Sasikala resides at the Poes garden. Sasikala was a long-time confidante of Jayalalithaa.
Panneerselvam Starts Signature Campaign to Convert Poes Garden to Memorial https://t.co/rqKYbLLLWY pic.twitter.com/jK3jF0zhpn
