Panneerselvam dares Sasikala Natarajan; I’ll prove my majority in the House

Chennai, Feb 08: After dropping a bombshell last night, saying he had been forced to resign from the post of Tamil Nadu chief minister to make way for Sasikala, O Panneerselvam addressed the media this morning.

Speaking to hordes of journalists, the CM said, “There has been no instance where Panneerselvam betrayed the party, while remaining in power or opposition. If party cadres ask me to withdraw my resignation, I will do that.”

Amma remained CM for nearly 16 years, I happened to become CM twice, all this was the wish of Amma.Always followed Amma’s path.

He also confirmed that an inquiry will be set up to probe the rumours that have been swirling over the circumstances of Jayalalithaa’s death.

Earlier on Monday, Apollo Hospital doctors along with the UK specialist Dr Richard Beale, who treated Jaya, cleared the air around her death, saying she died of a cardiac arrest after her organs started shutting down.

OPS also said that he would meet the governor once he returns to Chennai. He says he’s confident of proving his strength in the assembly.

When asked if the Central government is supporting him, OPS responds, “The Centre isn’t supporting me as a person, but supporting Tamil Nadu and its people.”