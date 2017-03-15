Panneerselvam meets EC to stake claim of AIADMK’s two leaves symbol

New Delhi, Mar. 15: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam, who is leading a nine-member delegation, on Wednesday met the officials of the Election Commission (EC) to stake claim of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ‘two leaves’ symbol while arguing that appointment of V.K. Sasikala as the party general secretary was null and void.

Panneerselvam also asked the poll panel to conduct fresh elections for the general secretary post.

“According to our party’s bylaw, she (Sasikala) does not have the power to appoint and expel members of the party. She was expelled from the party for five years. How could she be elected as the general secretary? Our constitution dictates that under unforeseen circumstances if a general secretary post lies vacant, the second senior most person is elected for the post,” he said.

This came at a time when the rival faction of the AIADMK party fielded Sasikala’s nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran for R.K. Nagar constituency for Tamil Nadu assembly by-polls, which fell vacant after the death of late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

T.T.V. Dhinakaran was appointed as the deputy general secretary of the AIADMK after Sasikala was convicted in the disproportionate case.

Panneerselvam insisted that there was no such post within the party, as per the party’s constitution, and the same has been raised with the poll panel.

When asked if they would join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Panneerslevam said, “Our party leadership will decide that and soon good news will be announced.”

Panneerselvam who is leading a nine-member delegation including V. Maitreyan, Natham Viswanathan, S. Semmalai and K. P. Munusamy submitted a detailed memorandum listing their demands.

The by-polls will be held on April 12 and the results would be declared on April 15. (ANI)