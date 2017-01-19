Panneerselvam meets Modi: PM appreciates Jallikattu’s ‘cultural significance’,assures assistance to TN

New Delhi, Jan. 19 : While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the Centre’s full support to the Tamil Nadu Government.

The Prime Minister told Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam that the Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the state government.

He, however, added that the matter is sub-judice.

“The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri O. Paneerselvam, called on the Prime Minister today. The ban imposed on Jallikattu by the Supreme Court came up for discussion. While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is presently sub-judice. The Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the State Government,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

“PM @narendramodi assured CM Paneerselvam that all possible assistance would be provided to the State to address the drought situation. A central team would be deputed to Tamil Nadu shortly,” it added.

Nearly 36 hours have passed since the protests began across Tamil Nadu against the ban on Jallikattu.

Meanwhile, a large number of people thronged Chennai’s Marina Beach in support of Jallikattu. Actor Raghava Lawrence was also seen in attendance.

The police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the protesters, who gathered at the beach since Tuesday evening.

The authorities have ordered over two dozen colleges in the city to close down as the crowd swelled at the main protest site in the capital.

The protesters, who have rejected Panneerselvam’s appeal to end the protests and refused to leave till the ban on Jallikattu is lifted, want the government and courts to listen to their demands.

