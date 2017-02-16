Panneerselvam moves Election Commission against Sasikala

OPS to become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister again? Demands ouster of Sasiakala, Dinakaran and probe in Jayalalithaa's death
Chennai, Feb 16: AIADMK MP Dr V Maitreyan from O Panneerselvam’s faction to meet Election Commission officials in Delhi at 2.45 pm. The OPS camp has moved the EC against Sasikala’s appointment as AIADMK general secretary. If the EC decides to rule against Sasikala, her decision to expel Panneerselvam from the party’s primary membership stands null and void.

Earlier today, Governor Vidyasagar Rao  gave the mandate to Edappadi Palaniswami to form the government. The governor has asked him to seek a vote of confidence of the Tami Nadu Assembly within 15 days.

Meanwhile, at the Golden Bay Resorts, AIADMK supporters sloganeering in support of VK Sasikala.

