Panneerselvam seeks Rs 32,000 crore from Centre towards drought relief

Chennai, Jan 19: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam says he gave a letter to Prime Minister Narednra Modi saying that ban on Jallikattu must be lifted and the Centre should draft an ordinance to this affect.

He also spoke to the PM on drought conditions.

“There is drought in 50 per cent of the state,” Panneerselvam said.

He sought Rs 32,000 crore for drought relief.

“PM Modi said he gives highest importance to cultural values of the state. He assured he will extend full support to us,” Pannerselvam said.