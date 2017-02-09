Pannerselvam and followers welcome AIADMK president E Madhusudanan

Chennai, Feb 09: In a surprise press meet, O Pannerselvam along with former speaker PH Pandian and many other AIADMK members, had offered a red carpet welcome to AIADMK president E Madhusudanan. He was a one among the AIADMK MLAs held in a resort in Kalpakkam.

AIADMK president E Madhusudanan said to media that he was threatened by Sasikala. Alike him there are chances that other MLAs would also be threatened.

Welcoming #AIADMK president E.Madhusudanan, CM says “He has come to us as first soldier.” :@CMOTamilNadu#OPSvsSasikala

