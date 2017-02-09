Pannerselvam orders police to take action against AIADMK MLAs being held

Chennai, Feb 09: In a surprising move, O Panneerselvam, the caretaker Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has ordered the police force to take action against the incident of the AIADMK MLAs being held.

Since Wednesday afternoon, 131 MLAs of the AIADMK were being herded in a bus to a resort in Chennai. Reportedly, entry to this resort is being restricted. Some of the MLAs held in the resort are said to be supporters of Sasikala. Even media persons were prevented from entering the compound of the resort. No information is available on the condition of the MLAs held here.

Thursday morning, Panneerselvam had met the DGP of TamilNadu at his residence.