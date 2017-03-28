Pappu Yadav’s wife raises question about his arrest, in Lok Sabha

Bihar, March 28: In Bihar today, the Lok Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan had put forward the matter of the arrest of her husband and MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in Bihar. She also asked if protesting was a crime in a democratic country like India.

Without naming Pappu Yadav, Ranjan said the legislator was arrested at 8 p.m. and was threatened with being beaten up by police. “Is protesting outside the state assembly a crime? Will the government conspire to kill protesters?” Ranjan said raising the issue in zero hours. Yadav is an MP from Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) which he founded after being expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The Patna police on Monday has arrested Madhepura Member of Parliament Pappu Yadav. This happened a few hours after his supporters fought with police during a protest movement towards the state assembly as a protest towards power tariff hike. They were protesting against the recent average hike of 55% in power tariff in the State and also to demand a CBI probe into the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) question paper leak case.

According to Police, the MP allegedly provoked his workers to attack the policemen. The arrest was in regard to an old case of creating ruckus near Kargil Chowk on January 24.