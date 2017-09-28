Paracetamol: Drugs Control Authority suspends distribution, substandard tablets sold during last 6 months

New Delhi, September 28: The Drugs Control Authority has found that the Paracetamol tablets distributed in Kerala were substandard.

The Paracetamol tablets, distributed, in the last six months for various diseases including fever, has been found manufactured wiout keeping the standards.

Subsequently, the Drugs Cotrol Authority has instructed to immediately stop distribution and sale of the Paracetamol tablets along with captivating the already distributed tablets.

The news was first telecast by the Reporter TV.

Meanwhile, many people commonly take paracetamol for almost all common ailments. But this may lead to severe health issues.

Taking paracetamol so frequently could weaken the internal organs like liver and kidneys. Allergy, dissiness, stomatch upset are also some other side effectes of paracetamol.

It is even written on the cover of paracetamol that “consuming it more than the prescribed dose may lead to liver dysfunction”.

If more than 3 gms of Paracetamol is consumed by a person, it would affect the function of the liver.